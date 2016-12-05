RECENT ARTICLES
Fanshawe Student Union donates $1,700 to Habitat for Humanity
The FSU presented Habitat for Humanity, Heartland Ont. with a $1,700 cheque on Dec. 15. Though Fanshawe College has previously partnered with the organization through the college's trades programs and marketing department, this is the first time the FSU has been involved. Read more
Increasing awareness of women in technology and trades industries
On Nov. 29, Fanshawe College had the privilege to host an event that opened the eyes of young women to the world of skilled trades and technologies. The event was hosted by Skills Ontario through their career exploration for women initiative and KickAss Careers, along with a number of other partners. Read more
Theory of a Deadman rocks acoustic show at London Music Hall
The strength of Theory of a Deadman lies in their nostalgia. For an hour and a half Nov. 21 at the London Music Hall, Interrobang was brought back to the good ol' days. It was an interesting choice for the Canadian rock band to play a set with only acoustic instruments, but for the most part, it worked. Read more
Tea gift guide
It's time to grab a cup of cheer and make room on your Christmas gift list for your tea-loving friends. Buying your friend some tea would just be too easy and doesn't show much effort or creativity on your part. Read more
Secret Santa: a secret guide
All of winter's holiday spirit, seasonal snow and hot chocolate by the fire makes the best of Christmas, but most wonderful of all are the gifts. What better way to bring groups of people together than by exchanging little offerings for each other? Read more
Gift Guide The Workaholic
For the friends that just can't seem to get themselves out of their office or workspace, instead of asking them to leave their agenda behind, help make their time spent working more enjoyable. Read more
'Tis the season to celebrate more than Christmas
Christmas is traditionally a Christian festival, celebrated annually by billions of people religiously and culturally. For most, what comes to mind: is gift giving, caroling, Christmas music, an advent calendar, pine trees, bright lights and big turkey meals. Read more
The cinephile's gift guide
Signs of a cinephile in your life most likely include frequent quoting of Citizen Kane, an encyclopedic knowledge of German Expressionism and several impressively maintained film blogs exploring the subtle nods Lynch makes to Wilder in Mulholland Drive. Read more
Gift guide for vintage fans
Stumped on what gift to get for that ultra-hip friend of yours? A happy medium must be struck between mainstream and alternative. Check out these London vintage stores filled to the brim with handmade accessories and artsy knick-knacks. Read more
Sweeter than your Christmas candy cane
'Tis the #szn to be warming up the homes and hearts of loved ones, and there really is no better way to take on this literal meaning by cooking up a special holiday meal. Read more
Book lover's gift guide
One of the best parts about the holidays is receiving new books to read. London has numerous amounts of unique smaller bookstores. Whether that person on your list is into science fiction, romance, classic literature or comics, or is looking for the latest read, there is something for everyone at these bookstores. Read more
Nail your look this Christmas
Winter is here, which also means dry, flaky skin and cracked hands. It's time to give your hands a little TLC and a makeover with these cute and festive nail designs. Read more
Course Contemplation: Electrical techniques program
Scientist. Engineer. Technologist. Technician. Techniques. These are words synonymous with the School of Applied Science and Technology at Fanshawe College. Read more
Zodiac Stargazer Horoscope
Someone tells you what you already know, but you needed to hear it again, anyway. Take a sweeping circular glance at the world that you're building. Read more