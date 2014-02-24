This is the place to go to find out about your student council, events and contests, information about your bus pass and health plan and how to get involved with the Student Union. Students Serving Students.
The FSU’s email newsletter contains updates on current events, contests and much more!
Text FSU to 71441 to opt-in to our text messaging service. We send texts out (usually 1 per week) about FSU news, events and contests.
Pancakes With The Presidents
Wednesday, January 4th, 8:00 AM, T building entrance (where you come in from the bus stops)

Vintage Video Games
Wednesday, January 4th, 3:00 PM, Forwell Hall

Deal or No Deal
Thursday, January 5th, 12:00 PM, Forwell Hall
Free vintage video games
Relieve some first day back stress
Patrick James Clark
Patrick James Clark performs in The Out Back Shack on Jan. 6th
Comedy Night
If you don’t laugh, you may not be human
Randy and Mr. Lahey of The Trailer Park Boys Live
Fanshawe becomes a trailer park
December 9th, 2016: FSU Exam and Holiday Hours of Operation

Some of the Fanshawe Student Union’s operations will be running under reduced hours during exam weeks and the holiday season. More info

September 9th, 2016: LTC Smart Card Reader Issues

The LTC is currently experiencing a glitch in their card reader system. More info

August 16th, 2016: Orientation Fundraiser

Habitat For Humanity Heartland Ontario will be the official fundraiser organization for this year’s FSU orientation events. More info

July 11th, 2016: New WiFi network

Tired of having to re-connect to the WiFi at Fanshawe? A new network is here to save the day! More info

March 10th, 2016: FSU Election results

The results are in!!! More info

February 24th, 2014: Fanshawe Co-Curricular Record

Fanshawe’s Co-Curricular Record (CCR) is as an institutionally recognized document that showcases your involvement and growth outside of the classroom. More info

July 16, 2012: Free Microsoft Windows or Office for PCs and MACs

Follow these instructions to download Windows or Office, free for Fanshawe students. More info
