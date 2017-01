December 9th, 2016: FSU Exam and Holiday Hours of Operation

September 9th, 2016: LTC Smart Card Reader Issues

August 16th, 2016: Orientation Fundraiser

July 11th, 2016: New WiFi network

March 10th, 2016: FSU Election results

February 24th, 2014: Fanshawe Co-Curricular Record

July 16, 2012: Free Microsoft Windows or Office for PCs and MACs

